FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Live ISL score: Bengaluru FC look to maintain 100 percent record

Bengaluru FC defeated Delhi Dynamos 4-1. (Source: AP) Bengaluru FC defeated Delhi Dynamos 4-1. (Source: AP)

Bengaluru FC’s first away fixture of the season is against FC Goa. Coincidentally, this is also Goa’s first match at home. Bengaluru have had two wins off as many matches so far and sit pretty with a three-point lead at the top of the standings already. They have looked far more balanced than any of the other ISL sides and pretty much strolled those two wins. Their first was a 2-0 win and it was restricted to two goals because Bengaluru were a little sloppy up front in the final stages. Their second they won 4-1 and the one goal they conceded was from a rather questionable penalty decision.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have looked like most other ISL sides have this season. They have scored four and conceded as many. Most of the goals they have shipped in have been off goalkeeping bloopers by Laxmikant Kattimani. They won their first match 3-2 against former champions Chennaiyin FC away from home. That was followed by a 2-1 beating at the hands of Mumbai City FC. Their poor performances were being cited as a reason for poor attendance at the Fatorda Stadium last season. They will be hoping to turn it around this time. Catch live score and updates of the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC here.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Live ISL Score:

FC Goa XI: Laxmikant Kattimani(C&GK), Mohamed Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Bruno Pinheiro, Narayan Das, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Manuel Lanzarote, Mandar Rao Dessai, Edu Bedia, Ferran Corominas.

Subs: Naveen Kumar(GK), Chinglensana Singh, Sergio Juste, Pronay Halder, Manuel Arana, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet Singh(GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, John Johnson, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Garcia, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Miku, Sunil Chhetri(C), Udanta Singh.

Subs: Abhra Mondal(GK), Nishu Kumar, Subhasish Bose, Alwyn George, Toni Dovale, Malsawmzuala, Braulio Nobrega.

