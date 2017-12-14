FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC, Live ISL score: Bengaluru FC look to consolidate top position

FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC, Live football score, ISL 2017: FC Pune City will be looking to improve their home record. FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC, Live football score, ISL 2017: FC Pune City will be looking to improve their home record.

FC Pune City take on Bengaluru FC at home in the Indian Super League on Thursday. It is the last of Bengaluru’s run of away matches. Both sides are level on points but FC Pune City have had it tough at home. They have lost two of the three matches they have played in Pune. Furthermore, Bengaluru FC do have a game in their hands and a win here would help them open what would be a temporary gap as there are two other teams who are also on nine points. Bengaluru FC have by far looked the most well-equipped side and will be looking to assert their superiority here. FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2017/18 Live score:

FC Pune City| Head Coach: Ranko Popovic Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith Defenders: Damir Grgic, Gurtej Singh, Harpreet Singh Sahota, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Pawan Kumar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sarthak Golui, Wayne Vaz Midfielders: Adil Ahmed Khan, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Jonatan Lucca, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Rohit Kumar Forwards: Ajay Singh, Baljit Singh Sahni, Diego Carlos de Oliveira, Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Francis Lewis, Marcelinho, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan

Bengaluru FC| Head Coach: Albert Roca Pujol Goalkeepers: Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte Defenders: Boithang Haokip, Collin Abranches, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, John James Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Shankar, Bheke Subhasish Bose Midfielders: Alwyn George, Antonio Dovale Rodriguez, Dimas Delgado Morgado, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Erik Endel Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte Forwards: Braulio Nobrega Rodriguez, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh Kumam

