ISL Final: Bengaluru FC aim rare double but Chennaiyin FC stands in the way

Statistics, and indeed match highlights, show that Bengaluru FC have been better than the rest of the teams throughout this season of the Indian Super League. They finished the league stage at the top of the table with 40 points, eight points more than second-placed Chennaiyin FC. They may have only drawn the first leg of their semi-final against FC Pune City but ran out 3-1 winners in the second leg, all three goals being scored by captain Sunil Chhetri.

Topping the league table is nothing new for Bengaluru FC. They have won the I-League twice, the first one coming in their debut season as a professional football club, let alone one playing in the top-flight. They have also won the Federation Cup twice. Both wins were also the only two instances of the club making it to the final.

A cup final in football is a double-edged sword. The two teams playing in it may have made it to that stage in two very different ways. And even then, all the work that has been put in by the team that have shown themselves to better all season long can be undone by the most uncontrollable of factors.

It may be a goalkeeper who has been solid throughout the season making a rare error, a referee getting a decision wrong, an in-form striker succumbing to big game nerves while taking a penalty, a midfielder holding the top spot in the tournament for most succesfull passes making a rare misplaced pass that allowed the opposition to break free and score; the list of potential stinkers is enormous.

Sunil Chhetri admitted that it is because of this unertainty that Saturday’s match becomes the “most important game” of his career. “I am very fortunate that in my career I have played many important matches but I think tomorrow’s game stands right up there maybe because, all the other big games, I know the result. But this one I don’t so maybe because of that, it becomes the most important game,” he said. His answer did draw some sniggers across the room, but the point was made. Whatever happened in the run-up to this match holds for precious little of they slip up on Saturday.

Likewise, Chennaiyin have been here before too. In 2015 though, they had a stalwart amongst them in former Manchester City and Brazil midfielder Elano, one of the few marquee signings in the ISL who actually made a difference on the pitch.

This season, they have depended upon their defence. Centre backs Henrique Sereno and Mailson Alves, full backs Jerry Lalrizuala and Inigo Martinez and goalkeeper Karanjit Singh ensured that Chennaiyin conceded just five goals in the 18 matches they played in the league. Their expertise was on display when they shut out FC Goa’s prolific duo of Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote in the second leg of the semi-final. Jeje Lalpekhlua also came to his own in that match, something that augurs well for the 2015 champions.

