ISL 2017-18: A quick recap of the first two weeks

Bengaluru FC’s 4-1 win over Delhi Dynamos marked the end of the second week of the Indian Super League 2017/18. Since its inaugural season in 2014, the ISL has never ranked high on quality. Add to that the fact that this season most teams consist of players still getting to know each other, and you have got two rather long and dreary weeks of football. Even then, there have been a few bright spots that have accompanied the dark ones. Let’s take a look at a bit of both:

Best Goal: It was only on Match Day 3 that we could finally see a goal but there have been quite a few since. The one that stands out, happened at the end of the first two weeks. ATK were trailing 1-0 to FC Pune City at a rather subdued Salt Lake Stadium and the match had rolled into the second half. Five minutes into it and ATK won a free kick around thirty yards outside goal. Portuguese striker Zequinha seemed to be lining up the shot but Bipin Singh ended up taking it. It had the swerve, the dip and the surprise factor – defenders and the goalkeeper seemed to be expecting Bipin to run over and Zequinha to take the shot – to find the top right corner from that distance. The shear audacity of that move makes it the best goal in the league so far. Never mind the fact that ATK went on to be hammered 4-1.

Biggest blooper: Bloopers and the ISL go hand in hand and there have been quite a few already this season. The one that stands out though, happened during Mumbai City FC’s match against FC Goa. Mumbai were pressing high up and Goa were struggling to keep possession in their own half. Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani received the ball from his centre back and looked to lob it forward. He took his own time in doing so, blissfully unaware that Mumbai forward Everton dos Santos was running towards him. Kattimani released the ball and it ended up rebounding off the foot of Everton into goal. Kattimani didn’t know what hit him.

Everton dos Santos was rewarded for his persistence. (Source: ISL) Everton dos Santos was rewarded for his persistence. (Source: ISL)

Best Team: Bengaluru FC have looked head and shoulders above any team that are playing in the league. The players know what their roles are and they have remained patient in the final third instead of going into artillery gun mode every time they got anywhere near the opposition box; something that other teams have done with abandon. They blanked Mumbai City FC 2-0 in a match where they weren’t too clinical in front of goal. They then beat Delhi Dynamos 4-1. They conceded in that match from a rather questionable penalty awarded to the Dynamos by the referee.

Players who stood out: For all the stinkers, there have also been a few bright spots and picking one wold be unfair to the other. Lallianzuala Chhangte stood out after Delhi Dynamos’ 3-2 win over FC Pune City. He had scored the second goal by sprinting into the acres of space behind FC Pune City defence. He was running at a speed of 35.8 kmh, according to graphics that were shown in the post match show. That is more than Lionel Messi or even Cristiano Ronado have reached in their careers in the run up to scoring a goal and only behind Arjen Robben and Gareth Bale.

ATK’s Bipin Singh also stands out for his stunning free kick goal and his general performance in the two matches that he played, despite the second one being a bit of a humiliation for his side. Bengaluru FC’s man for all seasons Sunil Chhetri scored in their first match, was solid in the second and got engaged in between the two. FC Pune City duo Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho came with goalscoring reputations. Marcelinho somewhat did justice to that tag in Kolkata while Alfaro managed to score in both their matches.

Parting blows: Cring Moments – The opening ceremony provided plenty of these. Apart from that, every time the camera panned to whatever in the world the ‘Blue Army’ is.

Refereeing – They tend to be under a lot of pressure with players getting in their faces for every decision, but there have been some extraordinarily bad refereeing in the league so far. The one moment that stands out is the red card that was shown to Jamshedpur FC’s Andre Bikey for an apparent high foot on Luis Paez. Replays showed that Bikey had not even touched Paez but the latter got nothing for rolling on the floor after the imaginary impact.

Racism – North East Indian fans have been subject to racist slurs almost every year inside the stadium but, without any evidence against them, the miscreants have got away with it. This season, though, a video of a few NorthEast United fans being hounded by local spectators in Chennai has gone viral. It has drawn some strong reactions and an FIR has been lodged against the hecklers.

