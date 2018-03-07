ISL 2018 semis: Pune City up against mighty Bengaluru FC, FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC

Despite picking up just two points from their last three games, Pune City have made it into the semi-finals of the ISL for the first time in four seasons. (Source: File) Despite picking up just two points from their last three games, Pune City have made it into the semi-finals of the ISL for the first time in four seasons. (Source: File)

Pune City vs Bengaluru FC

1st leg: March 7

2nd leg: March 11

Pune City

Despite picking up just two points from their last three games, they have made it into the semi-finals of the ISL for the first time in four seasons.

Ranko Popovic’s side registered nine wins, three draws and six losses this season — the same as FC Goa, who finished above them on account of a better head-to-head record.

A key factor to Pune’s success has been Popovic’s faith in young Indian players like Vishal Kaith, Sarthak Golui, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar and Sahil Panwar, who have all played key roles during the season.

Key players: Marcelinho and Alfaro played a role in 16 of the 30 goals Pune have scored — Marcelinho has 7 assists while Alfaro has scored 9 goals.

Bengaluru FC

No team has dominated the group stage of the ISL like Bengaluru have. They topped the table with 40 points, the most in regular season and have defeated every club in the league stage.

Their winning percentage of 72.2 is the best ever in the 22-year-old history of Indian football’s top tier. All this is certainly down to Albert Roca, who handpicked his team.

They’ve relied heavily on the strike pair of Miku and Sunil Chhetri. They have scored 24 of the 35 goals — Miku scoring 14 while Chhetri finding back of the net 10 times.

Key player: Dimas Delgado has stood out. Every attack has gone through him, establishing himself as a key link-man between the attack and defence.

League stage:

Bengaluru won the away match 3-1, with Miku scoring a brace and Chhetri adding to his tally. In the return leg, Sarthak Golui’s first-half goal helped Pune steal a point with a 1-1 draw.

12 Bengaluru FC are on a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions, which includes8 ISL and 4 AFC Cup games

Chennaiyin vs FC Goa

1st leg: March 10

2nd leg: March 13

Chennaiyin FC

After finishing a disappointing seventh last year, Chennaiyin have been robust defensively, thanks largely to tireless effort of Mailson Alves, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sereno and Inigo Calderon.

They’ve scored least number of goals (24) among the semifinalists and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua’s form will be a concern. He has not scored in the last six matches.

Operating on a tight budget, coach John Gregory will be happy with the performance of his bargain buys. In their last group stage match, Gregory fielded a virtual second-string side and still managed a 1-0 win over Mumbai, showing the bench-strength they have.

Key player: Raphael Augusto is Chennaiyin’s go-to man, the creative outlet that the team lacked last season. He has hardly put a foot wrong.

FC Goa

Chhetri and Miku have been outshone by just one strike pair – Goa’s Corominas and Lanzarote. Coro, who has started in each game, has scored 18 goals and 5 assists while Lanzarote had 12 goals and six assists.

Their performances have resulted in Goa ending the group stage as the best attacking outfit, scoring seven goals more than top-placed Bengaluru FC.

However, they have struggled defensively, which is one area Chennaiyin will look to exploit. Their goalkeeper — Laxmikant Kattimani – has looked shaky all season and Goa’s fate will depend on how well he performs.

Key player: Corominas has easily been the best player this season. If Chennaiyin manage to keep him quiet, it will be job half done for them.

League stage:

Both teams have beaten each other once – with the away team performing better on both occasions. In first leg, Goa defeated Chennaiyin 3-2 while in the return leg last month, Chennaiyin beat Goa 1-0.

42Number of goals FC Goa have scored this season, the most by any team in the group stages of the tournament

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App