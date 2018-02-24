ISL 2018: FC Pune City eye win to seal play-off berth against FC Goa

Pune have won nine matches out of 16 so far. (File) Pune have won nine matches out of 16 so far. (File)

FC Pune City will look to seal a play-off berth when they take on a stuttering FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Pune have won nine matches out of 16 so far and are placed in the second spot, below table-toppers Bengaluru FC with 29 points and a win or a draw will cement their position in the play-offs. Goa, on the other hand, are placed in the seventh spot with 21 points and if they are able to beat Pune at the latter’s home, they will jump to 24 points and remain in the hunt for the last four.

Pune had outclassed Jamshedpur FC (2-1) and blanked ATK (3-0) here but the hosts lost their last game at home against Kerala Blasters and they will be keen to erase the bad memories and come hard when they take on their Goan opponents. Pune have fired on all cylinders this season. Their star striker Marcelinho has been in scintillating form and he would look to continue his role in the team.

Mid-fielders Diego Carlos, Baljit Sahni, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jonathan Lucca and new recruit Marko Stankovic have all put in impressive performances so far and would love to make sure the absence of suspended Emiliano Alfaro does not count tomorrow. Goa, meanwhile, will take heart from Pune’s previous home game here when they suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Kerala Blasters.

Goa boasts of custodian Laxmikant Kattimani and his role will be of prime importance if the Pune strikers have to be halted. The visitors have forwards like Manvir Singh, Ferran Corominas and mid-fielders such as Madar Dessai, Edu Bedia, Manuel Lanzarote and they would look to come good tomorrow and dent Pune’s chances to make it to the play-offs.

