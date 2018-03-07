ISL 2017-18 semifinal 1st leg, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Pune build pressure in second half, PUN 0-0 BEN

ISL 2017-18 semifinal 1st leg, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC are the favourites to lift the trophy. ISL 2017-18 semifinal 1st leg, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC are the favourites to lift the trophy.

ISL 2017-18 semifinal 1st leg, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC: The first leg of the first semifinal of the 2017/18 season of the Indian Super League saw FC Pune City hosting Bengaluru FC. The first half of the match saw a cagey beginning with both the teams trying to score goals but failing to do so. Sunil Chhetri hit a freekick which saw the best chance of the match. But he was denied by a terrific save by Pune City FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaithal. The first half also see a controversial moment when Bengaluru FC defender almost pushed Marcelinho in the box. Pune players appealed for a penalty but the referee was not interested. Bengaluru FC kept most of the possession and they will look to take the lead in the second half.

