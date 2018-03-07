ISL 2017-18 semifinal 1st leg, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Pune build pressure in second half, PUN 0-0 BEN

ISL 2017-18 semifinal 1st leg, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC: The first leg of the first semifinal of the 2017/18 season of the Indian Super League saw FC Pune City hosting Bengaluru FC. The first half of the match saw a cagey beginning with both the teams trying to score goals but failing to do so. Sunil Chhetri hit a freekick which saw the best chance of the match. But he was denied by a terrific save by Pune City FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaithal. The first half also see a controversial moment when Bengaluru FC defender almost pushed Marcelinho in the box. Pune players appealed for a penalty but the referee was not interested. Bengaluru FC kept most of the possession and they will look to take the lead in the second half.
ISL 2017-18 semifinal 1st leg, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC:
CHANCE! Pune almost scored here. Terrific cross by Marcelinho inside the box but Isaac failed to get a touch to it. If there was even a slightly good connection, it would have been a goal.
Only 20 minutes are remaining in the match and it is still goalless in the first semifinal. Will any of the team able to break the lockhold and score a goal here?
60' Score is still level at 0-0. There have been no goals in the second half after 15 minutes. Still half an hour remaining. Will we see a goal here?
First change in the match. Kuruniyan is unable to continue and is replaced by Isaac. Score is still level at 0-0.
CHANCE! Bengaluru FC almost scored. Terrific cross from the midfielder inside the box and Sunil Chhetri was just in front of the goal but he failed to get his head on the ball and he looks frustrated. CLOSE!
HERE WE GO!! The second half begins and both the teams will look to get the lead here. The team to get the first goal here will feel a lot more comfortable.
First half is over - and there have been no goals in the match so far. Both teams created chances but failed to score a goal. 45 minutes are up - PUN 0-0 BEN
Pune are keeping a 47% while Benglauru have 53% possession in the match so far after 36 minutes. But so far both the teams have not been able to score a goal.
SAVE! Top class save by Vishal Kaithal to prevent the first goal in the match. A venomous free kick from Sunil Chhetri but Kaith was alert to save it.
So far bot the teams have not been able to hit the target or find a goal in the match. It remains 0-0 in the match so far. Who will open the scoring tonight?
Stankovic tries to hit it from a distance but it has been a terrible hit from him and the ball went miles away from the intended target. No goals.
Good work by Pune to get the ball inside the box but Bengaluru FC almost pushes Marcelinho inside the box. The players appeal for a penalty but the referee was not interested.
It has been a slow start from both the teams and FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC have not been able to get the first goal. Pune have been able to find a few balls inside the box but have been missing the quality to trouble the goalkeeper.
A terrific pass from Sahil into the box and Ashique tried to control it and put it behind the net. But he failed to get the ball and it ended up bouncing back in the hands of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Bengaluru FC will kick off things. They will look to start off aggressively and score an early goal.
And we are minutes away from the start of the first semifinal as players are coming out on the field. Marcelinho is leading the line up of FC Pune City while Sunil Chhetri is leading the Bengaluru FC on the ground.
Welcome to our Live blog on the first leg of the first semifinal of the Indian Super League 2017/18. It is the favourites Bengaluru FC who will face against FC Pune City in an away game. Who will take an early advantage?