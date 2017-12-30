ISL 2017: Off-colour Kerala Blasters take on Bengaluru FC

For Bengaluru, a win will take them to the second spot in the league standings with 15 points. (Source: ISL) For Bengaluru, a win will take them to the second spot in the league standings with 15 points. (Source: ISL)

Kerala Blasters will hope to get their act together against Bengaluru FC in the upcoming Indian Super League encounter on Sunday. As it stands, every game has become crucial so both teams would be hoping to get a right result but there is a little bit of pride at stake.

Acknowledging the importance of the game, Kerala Blasters coach René Meulensteen said:”Well, we have to treat this match as one with a little bit of a special edge. It has a derby feel to it. That’s good. I have heard the fans talk about it so we are looking forward to the game.”

For Bengaluru, a win will take them to the second spot in the league standings with 15 points. On the other hand, Meulensteen’s side will be searching for only their second win of the season. Last season’s runners-up, Kerala Blasters have found it hard to get going this time around.

With just one win and four draws from their six games, they have only picked up seven points and are placed eighth. Injuries to key players has also not helped Kerala’s cause. The availability of star striker Dimitar Berbatov for Sunday’s is still in question. Commenting on Berbatov’s fitness, Meulensteen said:”He has got a good day’s training behind him. But we’ll still have to assess him. So let us see.”

Kerala’s opponents, Bengaluru FC, have also suffered a dip in form recently after making a fast start in their debut Hero ISL season. Albert Roca’s side has lost two successive games, and a trip to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor on Sunday to play in front of the roaring ‘Yellow Army’ is going to be a daunting task. Bengaluru FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa, who attended the pre-match press conference in place of Roca, told reporters that his side’s recent losses have been due to the competition getting tougher.

