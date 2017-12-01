Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, Live ISL score: Jamshedpur host defending champions ATK in first ever home match

In match 13 of the Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC host Atletico de Kolkata at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. In what will be Jamshedpur’s first home game, an intriguing contest promises to be an offer as the two sides are separated by just one point. However, defending champions ATK will be under pressure as they sit ninth on the table. After playing out two goalless draws Jamshedpur will look to score their first-ever goal in the ISL. Another interesting aspect is that it will be a managerial test between the two Englishmen, Steve Coppell and Teddy Sheringham. Sheringham has maintained that his side will have to stop the counter attacks and focus more on scoring goals. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK.

ISL 2017/18: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK :

Jamshedpur FC XI: Subrata Paul(GK), Andre Bikey, Tiri(C), Shouvik Ghosh, Sameehg Doutie, Mehtab Hossain, Memo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Farukh Chaudhary, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Kervens Belfort.

Subs: Sanjiban Ghosh(GK), Yumnam Raju, Trindade Goncalves, Bikash Jairu, Ashim Biswas, Izu Azuka, Siddharth Singh.

ATK XI: Jussi Jaaskelainen(GK), Keegan Pereira, Tom Thorpe, Jordi Montel(C), Prabir Das, Zequinha, Bipin Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Conor Thomas, Robin Singh.

Subs: Kunzang Bhutia(GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Fernandes, Darren Caldeira, Rupert Nongrum, Debjit Majumder(GK), Njazi Kuqi.

