FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC, Live ISL score: Pune 0-1 Mumbai in second half

FC Pune City vs Mumbai City, ISL Live score: The two Maharashtra clubs go head to head. FC Pune City vs Mumbai City, ISL Live score: The two Maharashtra clubs go head to head.

FC Pune City host Mumbai City in Balewadi on Wednesday. Both sides come to the match on the back of wins in their respective matches before this. FC Pune City were impressive in their 4-1 thrashing of defending champions ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium. Mumbai City FC deflated whatever momentum FC Goa had got from their win over Chennaiyin FC by beating them 2-1. Goa’s attendances had taken a hit last season and that had coincided with their poor performances. They will be looking to give their fans a reason to smile in this match.

Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho ticked all the right boxes in their previous match. The duo have been brought in to score goals and Alfaro has managed to do that so far. Mumbai City FC seem to have found a worthy replacement to Diego Forlan and Sunil Chhetri in Everton Dos Santos. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between FC Pune City and Mumbai City.

ISL Live score: FC Pune City vs Mumbai City:

FC Pune City XI: Kamaljit Singh(GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Marcos Tebar, Rohit Kumar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Diego Carlos, Baljit Sahni, Marcelo Pereira(C), Emiliano Alfaro.

Subs: Vishal Kaith(GK), Damir Grgic, Harpreet Singh, Jonatan Lucca, Adil Khan, Ajay Singh, Kean Lewis.

Mumbai City XI: Amrinder Singh(GK), Lucian Goian(C), Marcio Rozario, Gerson Vieira, Raju Gaikwad, Sehnaj Singh, Abinash Ruidas, Sanju Pradhan, Achille Emana, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh.

Subs: Arindam Bhattacharja(GK), Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Davinder Singh, Thiago Santos, Sahil Tavora, Pranjal Bhumij, Rafa Jorda.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd