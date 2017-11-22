Delhi Dynamos beat FC Pune City 3-2: As it happened

FC Pune City will host the Delhi Dynamos as the two teams become the last in the league to have completed their first round of matches. FC Pune City have been perpetual underperformers in the ISL, finishing third bottom in 2014 and 2016 and second bottom in 2015. Delhi Dynamos, on the other hand, played some attractive football in the group stages last season led by the midfield mastery of Florent Malouda and Marcelinho’s goals. Marcelinho has traded Dynamos for Pune and the hosts have also acquired Emiliano Alfaro who shone last year for NorthEast United. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos here.
FC Pune City 2-3 Delhi Dynamos, Match Highlights:
Full Squads: FC Pune City
Head Coach: Ranko Popovic
Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Damir Grgic, Gurtej Singh, Harpreet Singh Sahota, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Pawan Kumar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sarthak Golui, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Adil Ahmed Khan, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Jonatan Lucca, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Rohit Kumar
Forwards: Ajay Singh, Baljit Singh Sahni, Diego Carlos de Oliveira, Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Francis Lewis, Marcelinho, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan
Delhi Dynamos
Head Coach: Miguel Angel Portugal
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Arnab Das Sharma, Sukhdev Patil
Defenders: Gabriel Cichero, Jayananda Singh Moirangthem, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Munmun Timothy Lugun, Pratik Prabhakar Chowdhary, Pritam Kotal, Rowilson Rodrigues
Midfielders: Eduardo Moya Cantillo, Jeroen Lumu, Matias Mirabaje, Paulo Henrique Dias Da Cruz, Seityasen Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Vinit Rai
Forwards: David Khamchin Ngaihte, Guyon Louis Ursmarus Fernandez, Kalu Uche, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Romeo Fernandes
