Jamshedpur FC vs FC Pune City, ISL Live Score: Jamshedpur look for second win in a row

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Pune City, Live ISL Score

A confident Jamshedpur FC will be hoping for a positive result when they face a free-scoring FC Pune City on Sunday. Jamshedpur are riding high after securing their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 2017 over Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday. Steve Coppell’s boys have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the ISL so far and have proved tough to conquer. Coppell also confirmed that defender Anas Edathodika will be out of action for some time. He sustained an injury during Jamshedpur FC’s game against Kerala Blasters. Missing one of their best defenders, Coppell’s side will have their work cut out if they want to keep yet another clean sheet.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Pune City. Live ISL score:

Starting Line-up

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Tiri, Andre Bikey, Shouvik Ghosh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Trindade Goncalves, Mehtab Hossain, Izu Azuka, Siddharth Singh

FC Pune City: Vishal Kaith, Lalchuanmawia Fanai, Rafael Lopez, Sarthak Golui, Gurtej Singh, Marcos Tebar, Adil Khan, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Diego Carlos, Marcelo Pereira

