ISL 2017 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City: Kerala Blasters search for goals to continue against Mumbai City FC

ISL 2017 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Kerala Blasters has not scored a single goal in the tournament yet.

After a good business in the auction market, Kerala Blasters hoped to have a flying start to the tournament. But after two games, the side has looked lack-lustrous, to say the least. In spite of an attacking unit that features the likes of Iain Hume, Dimitar Berbatov and Jackichand Singh, Kerala has failed to score a single goal in two encounters and have played dull football. Currently, lying just above the bottom of the table, the side led by star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan will look to get past Mumbai City FC at home and get on to winning side of the things. For Mumbai, a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi is a chance to win their second game this season, after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of Goa FC Pune City in the Maharashtra Derby earlier this week. Balwant Singh, who scored in the last game is likely to get a start in front and Amrinder Singh, who has good looked this season is expected to stand ahead of the goal post.

Teams:

Kerala Blasters: Yet to be announced

Mumbai City FC: Yet to be announced

