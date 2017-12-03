ISL 2017 Football, FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: Pune begin on a positive note

ISL 2017, FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE ISL 2017, FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE

FC Pune City will be high on confidence as they host Chennaiyin FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium on Sunday. The hosts have not defeated Chennaiyin FC, who will look to start their away campaign with a win, since inception of the ISL four years ago. In the previous six encounters between the two teams, the Chennai side has been victorious on four occasions, while two matches ended in draws. Ranko Popovic’s side comes into the game on the back of two consecutive victories. The visitors, who have been in good form after a disappointing 2-3 loss in the opener, also won their last encounter against NorthEast United. All eyes will be on FC Pune City’s striking duo Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro who have been grabbing headlines for regularly finding the back of the net.

FC Pune City XI: Vishal Kaith(GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Adil Khan, Marcos Tebar, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelo Pereira(C), Baljit Sahni, Diego Carlos, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Subs: Kamaljit Singh(GK), Jonatan Lucca, Robertino Pugliara, Kean Lewis, Damir Grgic, Harpreet Singh, Sarthak Golui.

Chennaiyin FC XI: Karanjit Singh(GK), Henrique Sereno(C), Bikramjit Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Inigo Calderon, Dhanpal Ganesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Raphael Augusto, Mailson Alves, Francisco Fernandes.

Subs: Pawan Kumar(GK), Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Jaime Gavilan, Rene Mihelic, Jude Nworuh, Dhanachandra Singh.

