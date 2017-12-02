Top Stories

ISL 2017 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast United: Delhi Dynamos look to return to winning ways against NorthEast United

By: Express Web Desk | Published: December 2, 2017 7:00 pm
The Indian Super League action reaches the capital for the first time this year and it will be Delhi Dynamos taking on their “arch-rivals” NorthEast United. With fans from the traveling club packing up the stadium, the tensions are always on the high whenever the two clubs meet each other. NorthEast United have started their 2017 campaign on a terrible not and after a heavy 3-0 loss against Chennaiyin FC, the side are currently at the bottom of the pack. On the other hand, Delhi started with a roar as they defeated FC Pune City by 3-2 in their opening fixture. But 4-1 defeat against Bengaluru FC last weekend have thrown them in the bottom half of the table. Having home crowd advantage at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dynamos will look to get back to winning side of things. Kalu Uche and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who look to be in supreme touch, can get a start for the home side. For NorthEast, they must look to trouble Delhi’ struggling defence.

ISL 2017, Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast United Live score and updates

Teams:

Delhi Dynamos starting XI: Yet to be announced

NorthEast United starting XI: Yet to be announced

