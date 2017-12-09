ISL 2017, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, live Football score: Goa 2-1 Kerala in first half

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, Live ISL Score: Kerala Blasters are yet to record a win this season. (Source: ISL website) FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, Live ISL Score: Kerala Blasters are yet to record a win this season. (Source: ISL website)

FC Goa host Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao. The Blasters are unbeaten this season but are also yet to get a win. They have had two goalless draws and and a 1-1 draw so far. FC Goa started off with a win but their second match was a loss against last season’s table-toppers Mumbai City FC. But they then recorded a thrilling 4-3 win against Bengaluru FC. Kerala Blasters won’t be having their boisterous fans to support them. FC Goa cannot boast of full stadiums for every match but for this one, their fans have turned up in numbers. It is a big atmosphere and a win for Kerala Blasters here would go a long way in helping them get their season on track. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa.

FC Goa

Head Coach: Sergio Lobera Rodriguez

Goalkeepers: Bruno Rayan Colaco, Laxmikant Kattimani, Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Bruno Filipe Tavares Pinheiro, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Jovel Martins, Mohamed Ali, Narayan Das, Sergio Juste Marin, Seriton Benny Fernandes

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Anthony D’Souza, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardro Bedia Pelaez, Mandar Rao Dessai, Manuel Jesus Arana Rodriguez, Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, Mohammad Yasir, Pratesh Shirodkar, Pronay Halder

Forwards: Adrian Colunga Perez, Ferran Corominas Telechea, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Kerala Blasters

Head Coach: Rene Meulensteen

Goalkeepers: Paul Rachubka, Sandip Nandy, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury,

Defenders: Lalruatthara, Lalthakima, Nemanja Lakic Pesic, Rino Anto, Samuel Shadap, Sandesh Jhingan, Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh, Wes Brown

Midfielders: Ajith Sivan, Arata Izumi, CK Vineeth, Courage Pekuson, Jackichand Singh, Loken Moirangthem Meitei, Milan Singh Ongnam, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Siam Hanghal

Forwards: Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, Karan Sawhney, Mark Sifneos

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, Live ISL score:

