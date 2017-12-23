ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos’ match against Mumbai City FC postponed

With just one win and four defeats, Delhi Dynamos are placed at the bottom of the points table. (Source: ISL) With just one win and four defeats, Delhi Dynamos are placed at the bottom of the points table. (Source: ISL)

Delhi Dynamos’ Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC on February 4 has been re-scheduled on February 27 as the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will not be available due to Khelo India School Games beginning January 31. Interestingly, a new venue has been added to the league as Jamshedpur FC play a match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 25.

The home venue of Jamshedpur FC has been criticised for its poor playing pitch but sources said that the Orissa government has requested the Tata Steel-owned side to play one match in Bhubaneswar. Jamshedpur’s match against Bengaluru FC which was earlier scheduled to be played at JRD Tata Stadium on February 25 will now be played on the same day at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

In other changes in the fixture announced, a few of Bengaluru FC’s matches have been re-scheduled to accommodate their AFC Cup fixture on January 30. Bengaluru FC’s match against Chennaiyin FC, originally scheduled on January 31, has been postponed by six days to February 6.

Bengaluru FC’s match against FC Goa has been rescheduled from February 8 to 9 while ATK’s match against Kerala Blasters has been advanced by one day from February 9 to 8. Meanwhile, the ATK vs FC Goa match, originally scheduled for December 31, will now be played on January 3.

The Sunday double header of January 7 will be swapped and Chennaiyin FC’s home match against Delhi Dynamos will now be played at 5:30 pm instead of 8:00 pm while the second game between Bengaluru FC and ATK will be held at 8:00 pm at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The second Sunday of January will see the originally scheduled 8:00 pm kick off between Delhi Dynamos and Bengaluru FC rescheduled to 5:30 pm in Delhi while and Mumbai City FC’s game against Kerala Blasters FC moved to an 8:00 pm start.

One Super Sunday game of February has been swapped. The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshepur FC tie on February 18 will now be played at 5:30 pm while ATK vs Mumbai City FC match will take place at 8:00 pm.

