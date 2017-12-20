ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC look to reclaim top spot in match against Jamshedpur FC

The former I-League champions started off with a bang, but are beginning to show signs of weariness. (Source: ISL) The former I-League champions started off with a bang, but are beginning to show signs of weariness. (Source: ISL)

Having suffered their first home defeat, Bengaluru FC will look to bounce back and reclaim the pole position in the ISL pecking order, when they face Jamshedpur FC in a clash of debutants here tomorrow.

The hosts are locked with FC Goa and Chennaiyin with 12 points each, but are placed second in the points table after playing six games. The home team has so far registered four victories.

The former I-League champions started off with a bang, but are beginning to show signs of weariness, and will be playing their third match in seven days.

In the current scenario, the onus will be on coach Albert Roca and players such as skipper Sunil Chhetri, Miku and Udanta Singh to seize the initiative with an early goal.

The Spaniard would also like to take remedial steps by learning from video footages of how the opponents have been trying to breach Bengaluru’s defence.

After missing Erik Paartalu in the last game, fans would be hoping for his return, which would lend solidity in the midfield. Most likely to benefit from this is Miku, who has found the net six times.

Chhetri and company have enough depth in their side to surprise Jamshedpur.

Steve Coppel’s side would like to bank on solid defence being provided by Tiri and Andre Bikey.

So far, Jamshedpur have conceded just one goal and scored one, which came from a set piece.

