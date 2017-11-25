ISL 2017: ATK look to begin home-leg on a high as they face FC Pune City

ATK were held to a goalless draw by Kerala Blasters in the ISL opener in Kochi. (Source: PTI) ATK were held to a goalless draw by Kerala Blasters in the ISL opener in Kochi. (Source: PTI)

Defending champions ATK would look to kickstart their home leg with a victory when they face FC Pune City in the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Saltlake Stadium on Sunday.

ATK were held to a goalless draw by Kerala Blasters in the ISL opener in Kochi as they are missing their star Tottenham Hotspur recruit Robbie Keane. ATK coach Teddy Sheringham confirmed that the Irish forward will not feature in Sunday’s encounter.

“We are looking forward to Robbie to come back. Things have progressed well. He won’t play tomorrow but maybe next week or after that. We have other players who can score, not only Robbie,” the 51-year-old coach told the match-eve news conference.

The Irishman is treating an injury back home but the coach insisted that ATK have players who can score goals.

“We’re hoping that with progress he (Keane) will be available next week or maybe the week after that. We have players that can score goals, it’s not just about one player.”

The visitors are smarting from their 2-3 defeat at home as they will be banking on Emiliano Alfaro, who had netted five goals for NorthEast United last season.

Sheringham was not taking the Ranko Popovic-coached side lightly. “They are a very dangerous outfit. They have some exceptional players. They lost the last game but in some areas they are very good,” he said about Pune side which finished sixth last season.

Having played their home matches at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium, ATK will also look forward to playing at the Saltlake Stadium.

“We are here to impress our fans,” the coach said. Taking up the responsibility of his side’s defeat against Delhi Dynamos, Pune coach Popovic said that he is open to suggestions from players with ISL experience and looked forward to getting three points.

“We want to play a good game. We will do everything to get three points. We are working hard. Nobody is favourites in this tournament. Tomorrow is a new day, let’s see what happens.”

“I don’t want to blame any player. I am responsible first then the players. The defenders tried their best last game.”

In the last four meetings of the two sides, Pune have won twice with ATK winning at home in 2015. Their last meeting ended in a goalless draw on December 2 last year.

