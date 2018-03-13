ISL 2017/18: Virat Kohli lauds FC Goa’s efforts

FC Goa lost the second leg 3-0. (Source: Twitter) FC Goa lost the second leg 3-0. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of FC Goa and congratulated the Indian Super League Side for reaching the semi-final this season. Kohli, who is co-owner of FC Goa, said that while he was dissapointed that the team did not make it to the final but he was proud of the efforts put in by manager Sergio Lobera and the rest of the team.

FC Goa qualified for the semi-final of the ISL having scored 42 goals in the league stages, the most by any team this season. They drew the first leg of the semi-final 1-1 with Chennaiyin holding the away-goal advantage. But they were taken apart in the second leg, losing 3-0 and 4-1 on aggregate. FC Goa were aiming for a second spot in the final, having reached that stage in 2015. They were beaten by Chennaiyin to the title then.

Disappointed that we couldn’t make it to the finals, but great courage shown by the boys! Congratulations on a splendid season to Sergio and the team. 👏 @FCGoaOfficial #ForcaGoa #WeTogether #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/M0EsUEu50k — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 13 March 2018

Kohli had put up a video on his social media handles in the FC Goa jersey lending his support for the team ahead of the semi-final second leg clash. The Indian cricket captain is currently on a break from the game with the team being led by Rohit Sharma in the ongoing Tri-Series in Sri Lanka. He will be seen next in the colours of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

