ISL 2017/18: Venezuelan Miku, Sunil Chhetri on target as Bengaluru FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-0

Bengaluru FC consolidated their position at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in a 17th round Indian Super League encounter in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

Venezuelan Miku (23rd min) converted from the spot while India captain Sunil Chhetri (34th minute) nodded home to ensure full points for the ‘Blues’. Bengaluru now have 37 points from 17 games while Jamshedpur are fourth with 26 points from equal number of outings.

The first chance of the game went to Bengaluru after Toni Dovale put Miku through on the right. Miku squared the ball into the box but Chhetri couldn’t get a touch on the ball.

Udanta Singh then provided a beautiful cross for Miku to attack with the goalkeeper not in the best of positions. The Venezuelan though headed off target much to Jamshedpur’s relief.

When Bengaluru did break the deadlock, it was from the penalty spot after Subrata Paul brought down Miku in the box. The Venezuelan went on to take the penalty himself and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0.

The Blues doubled their lead in the 34th minute thanks to a brilliantly taken corner by Dimas Delgado. Chhetri outjumped Wellington Priori from the corner and produced a powerful header that made it 2-0 for Bengaluru.

Jamshedpur had an opportunity to pull one back five minutes before the half-time interval when Izu Azuka fired a low shot on target. His effort, however, was saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to ensure his side took a two-goal advantage into the break.

