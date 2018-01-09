ISL 2017/18: Sunil Chhetri’s wonder goal takes Bengaluru FC top of the rankings, watch video

The keeper could never get anywhere close to the ball and it crashed into the right-hand corner. (Source: ISL) The keeper could never get anywhere close to the ball and it crashed into the right-hand corner. (Source: ISL)

Sunil Chhetri fired Bengaluru FC back to the top of the Indian Super League table with a stunning long-range strike in their recent match against defending champions ATK. Bengaluru, in their debut season in the ISL, have remained a force in the league and have remained in the top half of the table for a majority of this season.

The two teams were locked 0-0 for a better part of the first half. In the 39th minute, Chhetri stole the ball from a lose pass by ATK. He took one touch and unleashed a shot to the right of goalkeeper Debjit Majumder. The keeper could never get anywhere close to the ball and it crashed into the right-hand corner.

This stunning long-ranger from the boot of skipper @chetrisunil11 sent @bengalurufc to the top of the table! Can this also be the Fans’ Goal of the Week? Vote here: http://t.co/NAhnSUDE4r #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/6uogEd7Bna — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 8 January 2018

ATK, who have struggled to score goals this season, never came back from that and Chhetri’s stike remained the difference between the two sides. The best of which came in the 79th minute when substitute Braulio Nobrega dribbled past a sleepy ATK defence before his shot hit the post.

It would have been worse for ATK had Bengaluru been more clinical in the second half. Bengaluru, with 18 goals, are only behind FC Goa in the number of goals scored. They are now at 18 points, one above Chennaiyin FC and two more than third placed FC Pune City.

