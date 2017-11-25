ISL 2017/18: Mumbai City FC record first win of the season, beat FC Goa 2-1

Mumbai had lost their opening game to Bengaluru FC. (Source: PTI) Mumbai had lost their opening game to Bengaluru FC. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai City FC rode on two Brazilian players heroics to post a 2-1 victory over Goa FC in a hard-fought contest of the Indian Super League here today.

Everton Santos Pinto (59th minute) and Thiago Santos (88th minute) scored for the hosts and helped Mumbai register their first win of the season. Mumbai had lost their opening game to Bengaluru FC.

After a goal-less first half, the hosts took a lead in the 59th minute as Everton netted the ball with Goa FC skipper and goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani showing lethargy.

Kattimani played a shot pass to Chinglensana Singh, who played it back to the keeper, but before he could clear it, Everton blocked it at the clearance and ended up putting the ball at the back of the net.

Goa managed to score the equaliser in the 83rd minute through Manuel Arana.

A long pass by Serito Fernandez saw Arana playing it to Corominas, who from the right released a cross to Arana again. Arana then rushed towards the goal post and put the ball inside the left side of the goal.

But Goa’s joy was shortlived as just after five minutes Thiago scored the second goal for Mumbai.

A brilliant strike from Thiago took Mumbai ahead again and eventually sealed the match in their favour.

Thiago ran in from the right and cleared Mohamed Ali. Later he shot straight through the goalkeeper’s leg to give his side the lead.

In the 66th minute, Goa managed to net the ball again but the referee ruled it as an off-side.

Earlier, Goa began with 4-3-2-1 formation and were initially defensive in their approach, but had over 90 per cent of the ball possession till the first four minutes.

Mumbai then started to near the opposition D area, but on each occasion were thwarted by the strong Goan defence.

In the fifth minute, they had an early chance but before striker Balwant Singh could get his shot, Seriton Benny Fernandez came in and cleared the ball.

In the 15th minute, Manuel Lanzarote and Ferran Corominas teamed up to reach the final third, but Mumbai defender Gerson Fraga Vieira was at his best.

Goa had a chance in the 20th minute again when Spaniard Manuel Lanzarote Bruno gave a lofted pass to his compatriot Ferran Corominas Telechea, who received it and had a shot at goal but only to be blocked by a Mumbai defender.

Goa could have scored an own goal in the 23rd minute when Seriton slided in to clear the ball, but he went inside the goal post but luckily the ball did not go in.

In the 32nd minute, Balwant missed a straight forward chance. On a pass from Achille Emana Edzimbi, Balwant had all the time to hit it, but ended up striking way on to the left of the goal post.

Mumbai’s Everton Santos’ shot was deflected by the Goan defender Mohamed Ali in the 41st minute.

Goa had another narrow miss in the additional time when Corominas’ shot at the goal was brilliantly saved by home side’s goalie Amrinder Singh.

