Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, Live football score, ISL 2017/18: Chennaiyin 2-0 NorthEast United in first half

After suffering a 3-2 defeat against FC Goa last week, Chenniayin FC will take on NorthEast United at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at home. Facing the side led by Head Coach John Gregory, the home side needs to win the game to boost their morale. The side can take confidence in the fact that they managed to take their first game down to the wire after going down 3-0 in the first half. For NorthEast United, who started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against newcomers Jamshedpur FC, it could all be about sustaining the attacking force of Chennai which includes the likes of Jeje Lalpekjlua and Mohammed Rafi. The visitors will hope to maintain their unbeaten record at the venue, but it may prove to be tougher this season.

ISL 2017/18 Live score: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC starting XI: Karanjit Singh; Inigo Calderon, Henrique Sereno, Mailson Alves, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Dhanpal Ganesh, Bikramjit Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Rapahel Augusto, Gregory Nelson; Jeje Lalpekhlua.

NorthEast United FC starting XI: Rehenesh; Nirmal Chhetri, Jose Julio Goncalves, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Robert Lalthlamuana; Odair Fortes, Marcinho, Adilson Goiano, Didika, Seiminlen Doungel; Danilo Cezario.

