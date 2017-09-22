ISL 2017-18 full fixtures and schedule announced, season to begin from November 17 with ATK vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2017-18 to begin from November 17. ISL 2017-18 to begin from November 17.

Indian Super League announced its fixture for the upcoming season four. Two-time and defending champions ATK will face runners-up of last season Kerala Blasters in the opening match on Novmeber 17 in Kolkata. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. In a re-match of last year’s final, the match will be a good chance to avenge their defeat to ATK.

ISL 2017-18 will be expanded to 10 teams and a total of 95 matches will be played this season. Two new teams in Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be playing their first season in Indian Super League. The format of the league season all ten teams playing a home-and-away format which will count to 90 games. The two semi-finals will be played in two legs before the final. The dates and venues of the semi-final and final will be announced later.

Sundays will see double-headers in the league with a kick-off of first match scheduled at 5:30 PM IST while the second match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST. All other league matches will kick-off at 8 PM IST.

AFC Cup 2016 runners-up Bengaluru FC will play Mumbai City FC in home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on November 19. The first match of the will be between 2015 champions Chennaiyin FC and runners-up FC Goa in Chennai.

Another new team of Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC will play their first game at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium on December 1 against defending champions ATK.

