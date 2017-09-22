Only in Express

ISL 2017-18 full fixtures and schedule announced, season to begin from November 17 with ATK vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2017-18 will be expanded to 10 teams and a total of 95 matches will be played this season with the first match scheduled on November 17.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2017 3:52 pm
ISL 2017 fixtures, Indian Super League 2017 fixtures ISL 2017-18 to begin from November 17.
Related News

Indian Super League announced its fixture for the upcoming season four. Two-time and defending champions ATK will face runners-up of last season Kerala Blasters in the opening match on Novmeber 17 in Kolkata. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. In a re-match of last year’s final, the match will be a good chance to avenge their defeat to ATK.

ISL 2017-18 will be expanded to 10 teams and a total of 95 matches will be played this season. Two new teams in Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be playing their first season in Indian Super League. The format of the league season all ten teams playing a home-and-away format which will count to 90 games. The two semi-finals will be played in two legs before the final. The dates and venues of the semi-final and final will be announced later.

Sundays will see double-headers in the league with a kick-off of first match scheduled at 5:30 PM IST while the second match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST. All other league matches will kick-off at 8 PM IST.

AFC Cup 2016 runners-up Bengaluru FC will play Mumbai City FC in home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on November 19. The first match of the will be between 2015 champions Chennaiyin FC and runners-up FC Goa in Chennai.

Another new team of Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC will play their first game at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium on December 1 against defending champions ATK.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 