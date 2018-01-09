Top News

ISL 2017/18: FC Goa sign Mohammed Nawaz and Lalmuankima

Mohammed Nawaz is a Manipuri born goalkeeper, who was part of the Indian team that took part in the 2016 BRICS U-17 tournament held in Goa.

FC Goa have announced the signings of India U-19 goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz and winger Lalmuankima with the former joining the development team in the Goa Pro League while the latter will ply his skills in the first team set-up.

Nawaz is a Manipuri born goalkeeper, who was part of the Indian team that took part in the 2016 BRICS U-17 tournament held in Goa and started for the team in their fixtures against eventual winners Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa.

He was also a part of the Indian U-19 team that took part in the AFC U-19 championship in Saudi Arabia recently. Lalmuankima is an established I-league player, who was a part of the Aizawl FC set up. He is a winger, who can play as a forward/inside forward as well.

He made history with Aizawl when the club won the 2016-2017, finishing ahead of a number of Indian heavyweights. Additionally, he was awarded the Best Forward of 2017 in the Mizoram Premier League.

