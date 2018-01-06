ISL 2017/18: Chennaiyin FC coach suspended for three matches, fined Rs 4 lakh

All India Football Federation’s disciplinary committee found Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play). (Source: ISL Twitter) All India Football Federation’s disciplinary committee found Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play). (Source: ISL Twitter)

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has been suspended for three matches and fined Rs four lakh for making offensive remarks against the referee during his side’s Indian Super League match against Jamshedpur FC last month.

The Chennai team had won the match 1-0 on December 28. The suspension comes into immediate effect, the ISL said in a statement.

All India Football Federation’s disciplinary committee found Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair

play) for his offensive remarks against the referee during the match against Jamshedpur FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the ISL, in another statement said Claudio Matias of Delhi Dynamos FC and Sehnaj Singh of Mumbai City FC have been suspended for four and two matches respectively for their club’s upcoming games owing to disciplinary reasons.

Matias has also been fined Rs three lakh and Sehnaj Singh Rs two lakh, the statement said.

The AIFF disciplinary committee found Matias and Sehnaj Singh in violation of Article 48 (serious infringement) and and Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or persons other than official) during the match between Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos in Mumbai on December 29.

