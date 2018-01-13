ISL 2017/18: Bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos hope to fight for survival

Delhi Dynamos are struggling to find any form and are currently languishing at the base of the points table. (Source: ISL) Delhi Dynamos are struggling to find any form and are currently languishing at the base of the points table. (Source: ISL)

Delhi Dynamos, on the brink of being eliminated from the competition, face an uphill task of overcoming table toppers Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League Super in New Delhi on Sunday.

The bottom-placed home side desperately needs a win if they have to keep any hopes for survival as the ISL enters into the business end of competition.

So not surprisingly their coach Miguel Angel Portugal has declared that his team will treat the match as “a final”.

When asked about how he’ll approach tomorrow’s game, Portugal told reporters, “For us now this match is like a final”.

The fortunes of these two teams couldn’t have been different at this stage of the league.

Delhi Dynamos are struggling to find any form and are currently languishing at the base of the points table.

Portugal’s side has just managed to get four points from nine games so far. Their last outing at home ended in 3-1 loss to Kerala FC.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are leading the league standings, and Albert Roca’s side would try everything possible to take advantage of the out-of-form Dynamos to increase their lead at the top.

Talking about the last game Portugal said, “We deserved more from the game. We played good. We had 70 percent of the ball possession. Kerala took their chances and the game ended 3-1.”

The Spanish coach also backed his players despite the team’s lack of form. “Well, for the next I have almost the same team. I think my players have executed the plans well.”

The visitors come in the game with two back-to-back wins over ATK and Kerala and will be full of confidence when they go out on the field.

But at the same time, Roca doesn’t want to take anything lightly. Talking about the opponents he said, “I have a lot of respect for their coach Portugal. They have been playing good football but they have been unlucky at the same time. We’ll have to be wary of their threats.”

Bengaluru FC have been exceptional so far in their debut ISL season. Having players like ace India striker Sunil Chettri in top form has also been really helpful, and coach Roca was full of praise for his team.

“We have some of the best players in the country. We have the captain of the national team but you still have to make a team out of it. So we have to keep learning and improving especially tomorrow to get the right result,” he said.

