ISL 2017/18: Bengaluru FC look organised, says ATK defender Jordi Montel

Bengaluru FC had a perfect debut as they beat Mumbai City FC 2-0. (Source: Twitter) Bengaluru FC had a perfect debut as they beat Mumbai City FC 2-0. (Source: Twitter)

ATK defender Jordi Montel on Friday rated Bengaluru FC as one of the “better organised” teams in the fourth edition of the Indian Super League.

Having switched to ISL, Bengaluru FC had a perfect debut as they beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 in their opening encounter with Spaniard Eduardo Martin Garcia and skipper Sunil Chhetri on target.

“From what I saw Bengaluru FC are better organised. They have good players in front, well organised and strong behind. But you never know it’s just one game,” the Spanish defender said at a media interaction in Kolkata.

ATK’s goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, who represented red and whites in all three seasons, said Mohun Bagan and East Bengal may have more fan base but with time ATK would also catch up.

“May be ATK do not have same support base as Mohun Bagan as it’s a new team. But those who love football will come to the ground,” he said.

“Everybody wants to play in the top league and ISL is a top league. I wanted to play with players like Robbie Keane and Jordi (Figueras Montel),” Debjit added.

Asked whether he would miss Mohun Bagan as both meets run simultaneously from this season, he said: “Now I am an ATK player and I am thinking about ATK. I wish them (Mohun Bagan) luck for I-League but my focus is on our next match.”

Having drawn their ISL opener in Kerala, ATK will kick off their home leg against FC Pune City at the Salt Lake Stadium on November 26.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App