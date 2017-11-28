ISL 2017/18: Coach Teddy Sheringham off to a rough start

Teddy Sheringham’s ATK lost 1-4 to Pune on Sunday.(Source: ISL) Teddy Sheringham’s ATK lost 1-4 to Pune on Sunday.(Source: ISL)

Purely by star-value, Teddy Sheringham is one of the most eye-catching names this season in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United legend, though, comes here with the reputation of being a great player. But his pedigree as a coach is still unknown. And it’s all starting to unravel gradually.

We’re just two weeks into the season but the 4-1 defeat to Pune City at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday has set off some alarm bells at ATK. With just one point in first two matches, the two-time champions are off to their worst start in the ISL. The loss was also their heaviest defeat in the ISL – never before had Kolkata allowed their opponents to score four goals in a match and before Sunday, they had conceded more than two goals just thrice. But the problem goes beyond mere stats.

In the first three seasons, the defending champions have had a stingy defence. Under Antonio Habas, their influential Spanish manager, the team allowed just 13 goals in the first season and 17 in the second. Last year, under Jose Francisco Molina, they conceded only 14 in the entire league stage.

The Spanish coaches had instilled structural discipline in the side that has been missing in the first two games. Sheringham’s side has played more reactionary football and keep losing too many simple balls. The quality of their play has dipped and although that can be attributed to the shuffling of teams in the off-season, it also point towards a larger myth that the ISL clubs seem to believe in.

Over and over, the franchises have fallen in the trap of assuming a great player can automatically be a great coach, despite no experience. Nicolas Anelka’s brief spell in charge of Mumbai City two years ago was disastrous. In the inaugural season, David James’ Kerala Blasters reached the final but the Englishman lost more games than he won, and had Iain Hume to thank for taking his team that far.

Ahead of the season, ATK’s principal owner Sanjeev Goenka hoped “Sheringham, one of the top goal scorers and an exceptional player… will bring his fine planning skills to lead the way for ATK.” But in the process, ATK seem to have ignored the fact that since retiring from football in 2008, Sheringham has spent more time as a professional poker player than as a football manager.

It was only six years later, in 2014, that he began coaching – first as West Ham’s attacking coach before being named as the manager of League Two side Stevenage. There, he lasted a little over eight months before getting the sack for poor performance. After a year’s ‘break’, he signed with ATK.

Among notable former players using ISL as a launch-pad for their coaching careers, Marco Materazzi remains the only exception. He came to India as a coaching novice in 2014 but won his maiden title as a manager in his second year.

This is a long season and there’s still time for Sheringham to turn things around. The defending champions, placed second from bottom, will face newcomers Jamshedpur next. But another defeat and you’d expect the 51-year-old to feel the heat.

The best goalkeeper…

FC Goa have conceded four goals in their opening two matches, three of which have been goalkeeping howlers. In the first match against Chennaiyin, Laxmikant Kattimani spilled a routine catch, which crossed the line and then conceded a needless penalty. Luckily, it did not hurt his side as they’d already scored three goals.

But Goa weren’t as lucky in their second game against Mumbai City. Defender Chinglensana Singh played a routine pass to the goalkeeper in the 59th minute. Kattimani did not see striker Everton Santos charging in. He stood a yard out of his goal with the all at his feet and after seeing Santos slide in, he tried to kick the ball out. But his panic-stricken shot was blocked by Santos and rebounded into the goal.

Still, despite the three howlers in two matches, FC Goa’s Spanish coach Sergio Lobera called him the ‘best goalkeeper in India.’ You wonder if he was just protecting his player, or mocking the goalkeeping standards in the country.

Off the field

It was also a week where a lot happened off the field, in the stands. Perhaps in a first, two men have been arrested for by Chennai police for making racist remarks during last week’s match between Chennaiyin FC and North East United. This comes after a video went viral on social media, which showed the men dance and make ludicrous gestures in front of North East fans during the match.

Both clubs condemned the incident along with a host of internationals, including Chennaiyin striker Jeje Lalpekhlua. The accused, for now, have been sent to 15 days of judicial custody.

Further down South, in Kerala, the safety standards for ISL and FIFA events seem to differ. For the under-17 World Cup last month, FIFA had closed the upper tier citing safety concerns. It brought down the stadium’s capacity to just 29,200 — almost half of what it held during the ISL matches previously.

But the stands were opened once again for the public, raising concerns among the World Cup’s organizing committee. Javier Ceppi, the tournament director for the LOC, tweeted: “Very surprised to see that 3rd tier in JNI is being used. Stadium does not have the evacuation capacity from top tier. Hope nothing happens.” For now, the club hasn’t given the reason to open the third tier. Whether it stays the same for its next game, against Mumbai City on December 3, remains to be seen.

