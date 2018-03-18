I have an offer from Chinese club, increase my salary: Miku tells Bengaluru FC

Miku has been the most treasured member of Bengaluru this year. (Source: ISL) Miku has been the most treasured member of Bengaluru this year. (Source: ISL)

Bengaluru FC forward Miku has said he has an offer from a Chinese club and urged the ISL team to increase his salary if they want to keep him.

“I have an offer from a China club,” Miku told a sports channel after Bengaluru were beaten by Chennaiyin FC in the final of the Indian Super League here last night.

“If they (BFC) need to keep me, they need to do something to increase my budget,” he went on to say.

However, the thought is not playing on his mind for now as he is focused on finishing the season.

“The clubs in China pay six or seven times more than in India,” he added.

Miku has been the most treasured member of Bengaluru this year and was the leading goal scorer in the ISL, striking 15 times, which helped his side storm into the final.

He had expressed disappointment after Bengaluru lost to Chennaiyin in an enthralling final.

Bengaluru had become the first Indian football club to earn a transfer fee from a foreign club after a Chinese Super League team, Zhejiang Lucheng, had signed Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia for an undisclosed fee.

Bengaluru are not willing to sell him, but he needs to think of his family and future, Miku said.

“The club (BFC) don’t want to sell me. Two times, two different clubs from China (have approached me). I understand they want me here but I need to think of my family, of my future,” he said.

Miku said the worst thing for him while staying in India is loneliness.

“I am still young. I have come to this league to enjoy this country, but in the end I am here alone. My family is in Spain. For me that’s the worst thing here because I’m alone. I don’t want to be alone more so we need to change a lot of things to continue here,” he said.

