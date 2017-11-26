FIR registered after video of racist attack on North-Eastern women during ISL match goes viral

A video of a Chennai man making obscene gestures to a North East woman goes viral. (Source: Screengrab) A video of a Chennai man making obscene gestures to a North East woman goes viral. (Source: Screengrab)

An FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals on Saturday under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act a day after a video surfaced of Chennaiyin FC fans harrassing fans of NorthEast United at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the Indian Super League match.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows North East United supporters surrounded by local fans while one Chennayin FC fan makes curious gestures towards a female supporter of the visiting team. The video has caused a social media uproar and the racist act drew condemnation from NEUFC owner John Abraham, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju among others.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the Periamet police registered FIR against unidentified individuals based on a complaint from Krishnadeep Menon, a representative of the Chennaiyin FC.

Both the clubs responded to the racist attack. Chennaiyin FC said that it strongly condemns any racist acts and are looking into ‘such incidents’. “Chennaiyin FC has a very strict and firm policy against racism and any unbecoming behaviour in the stadium,” the franchise said in a tweet, “The club strongly condemns any such act. We are looking into any such incidents and will take strong action against it.”

NEUFC also released a statement saying, “NEUFC stands by the the passionate supporters who faced untoward incident at the Marina Arena in Chennai last night. Here is a brief statement from our owner John Abraham. #Highlanders we are with you. #8States1United”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd