FC Pune City vs NorthEast United, Live ISL score: Pune 2-0 NorthEast

FC Pune City host NorthEast United in the Indian Super League on Saturday. It is the first match that FC Pune City will be playing without head coach Ranko Popovic in the dugout as the Serb serves his four-match ban. FC Pune City can replace state rivals Mumbai City FC in second spot if they manage to win this match. The fans would be optimistic of their chances as NorthEast have endured a horrendous start to the season, losing four of their opening six matches and are second to bottom in the league table. It remains to be seem though, how much the absence of their manager in the dugout will affect Pune’s performance

FC Pune City| Head Coach: Ranko Popovic, Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Defenders: Damir Grgic, Gurtej Singh, Harpreet Singh Sahota, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Pawan Kumar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sarthak Golui, Wayne Vaz, Midfielders: Adil Ahmed Khan, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Jonatan Lucca, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Rohit Kumar, Forwards: Ajay Singh, Baljit Singh Sahni, Diego Carlos de Oliveira, Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Francis Lewis, Marcelinho, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan

NorthEast United| Head Coach: Joao Carlos Pires de Deus, Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Ravi Kumar, Rehenesh, Defenders: Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Jose Julio Goncalves, Keisham Reagan Singh, Mamadu Samba Candé, Martin Diaz, Nirmal Chettri, Robert Lalthlamuana, Midfielders: Adilson Goiano, Halicharan Narzary, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalrindika Ralte, Malemngamba Meitei Kshetrimayum, Marcio de Souza Gregório Júnior, Odair Junior lopes Fortes, Rowllin Borges, Seiminlen Doungel, Sushil Meitei Ahongshangbam, Forwards: Danilo Lopes Cezario, Luis Alfonso Páez Restrepo

