FC Goa vs FC Pune City Live: FC Goa 0-0 FC Pune City in second half

An in-form FC Goa will look to consolidate their position at the top when they host FC Pune City in the first Indian Super League match of Saturday at the Nehru Stadium. FC Goa have played attacking football, scoring a staggering 10 goals in their last two matches, with their midfield and forwards performing like a well-oiled machine. The duo of Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote have been lethal, scoring 13 goals in between them. Corominas has scored nine goals, including two hat-tricks this season. Pune City, sitting fifth, have strikers like Marcelino and Alfaro, who are destructive up front and it remains to be seen how the rival defence tackles them. Pune City will miss striker Baljit Singh Sahani due to a red card.

FC Goa

Head Coach: Sergio Lobera Rodriguez Goalkeepers: Bruno Rayan Colaco, Laxmikant Kattimani, Naveen Kumar Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Bruno Filipe Tavares Pinheiro, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Jovel Martins, Mohamed Ali, Narayan Das, Sergio Juste Marin, Seriton Benny Fernandes Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Anthony D’Souza, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardro Bedia Pelaez, Mandar Rao Dessai, Manuel Jesus Arana Rodriguez, Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, Mohammad Yasir, Pratesh Shirodkar, Pronay Halder Forwards: Adrian Colunga Perez, Ferran Corominas Telechea, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

FC Pune City

Head Coach: Ranko Popovic Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith Defenders: Damir Grgic, Gurtej Singh, Harpreet Singh Sahota, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Pawan Kumar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sarthak Golui, Wayne Vaz Midfielders: Adil Ahmed Khan, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Jonatan Lucca, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Rohit Kumar Forwards: Ajay Singh, Baljit Singh Sahni, Diego Carlos de Oliveira, Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Francis Lewis, Marcelinho, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan

