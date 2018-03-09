FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch ISL semifinal match, live streaming, TV coverage

FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC in ISL semifinal. (Source: ISL) FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC in ISL semifinal. (Source: ISL)

In the first leg of the second semifinal of the 2017/18 season of Indian Super League, FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Goa went through a tough period in the middle stages of the tournament to enter the knockout stages for the third time in four years. They scored 30 points in 18 games. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, had a pretty strong season, scoring 32 points in 18 games with only 4 losses. Both the teams have reached the final of the tournament once before, and in fact squared off against each other in the final of the 2015 season, in which the club from South India went on to win by 3-2. Goa will look to take on early advantage in their home ground before the second leg. Chennaiyin FC might approach the away game more cautiously, feeling more comfortable to take the game to their home ground which has been their strength throughout the season.

When is the ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Saturday, March 10.

What time is ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?

The live broadcast of the match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which channel will air the ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC being played?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

How do I follow the ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live online?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC can be live streamed on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

