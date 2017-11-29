FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2017: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live TV coverage

FC Goa’s first home match will be against Bengaluru FC. FC Goa’s first home match will be against Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa’s first home game of the season is against a side that has looked the most balanced in the league so far. With two wins from two matches, Bengaluru already have a three-point lead at the top of the table. They have scored six goals and conceded just one off a very questionable penalty against Delhi Dynamos. FC Goa, on the other hand, have conceded four, most of which have come from goalkeeping errors and scored as many. They have looked a good attacking unit but their defence has been just as leaky and that will be something that Bengaluru will be looking to exploit.

When is the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC?

The ISL 2017 match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be played on Thursday, November 30.

What time is the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC?

The live broadcast of the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will start at 8:00 PM

Which channel will air the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC?

The match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC being played?

The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, better known as the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Margao, Goa.

How do I follow the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

