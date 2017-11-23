Dynamos coach Miguel Angel Portugal praises young Lallianzuala Chhangte for impressive show

With five goals being scored in a single half in the match, Portugal seemed upbeat about the league. (Source: File) With five goals being scored in a single half in the match, Portugal seemed upbeat about the league. (Source: File)

Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal was all praise for young Lallianzuala Chhangte who scored one goal and set up another in his side’s 3-2 win over FC Pune City in their Indian Super League season opener in Pune.

Chhangte, who has played for India senior team four times, set up Paulinho Dias (46th minute) for Dynamos’ first goal before he added his own name in the scoresheet in the

55th minute.

Matias Mirabaje made it 3-0 for the Dynamos in the 66th minute as the Dynamos struck thrice in the space of 20 minutes to take the game away from their opponents.

Emiliano Alfaro and Marcos Tebar scored for Pune in the 67th minute and the deep into the stoppage time respectively.

“I like the football he (Chhangte) plays. He not only plays football for enjoyment, he plays football for rotation of the ball, passes the ball to the wing and overlaps across the goal. The young players are fresh in my team. I think they are good players,” Portugal said about the 20-year-old player from Mizoram.

Portugal said he was impressed by his side’s display in the opening fixture.

“My team played well, the players played with our philosophy. We made many opportunities for goals and it was possible to score more (than three) goals in 90 minutes,” he said.

“Pune is a big team and a good side. They tried to play well. I think my players pressed the Pune players well in the second half. They made it difficult to pass from midfield to the strikers.”

With five goals being scored in a single half in the match, Portugal seemed upbeat about the league and believes the fans will have a good time as the season progresses.

“This league is a lot of fun. It’s not only about winning, it’s a lot of fun for the crowd and for the players. I think from the goalkeeping coach’s point of view it is not good but we also like to enjoy the show. We always prefer not to concede goals but in the end, if we win, that’s the most important (thing),” he said.

