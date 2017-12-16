Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa, Live football score, ISL 2017: Delhi 2-0 Goa at half time

Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa, Live ISL score: Delhi Dynamos have conceded nine goals this season. (Source: ISL) Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa, Live ISL score: Delhi Dynamos have conceded nine goals this season. (Source: ISL)

Delhi Dynamos take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Saturday. Both sides are currently placed in two halves of the league table. FC Goa have won three and lost one of their opening matches while Delhi Dynamos have won as many and lost three. Both sides have one thing in common and that is a leaky defence. They are also guilty of conceding goals from the most hilarious of goalkeeping errors. They have both conceded nine goals so far this season. The status of Delhi’s home ground has been under a cloud of speculation due to question marks over quality of the ground and the Khelo India games. Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa, Live ISL 2017 score:

Delhi Dynamos:

Head Coach: Miguel Angel Portugal Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Arnab Das Sharma, Sukhdev Patil Defenders: Gabriel Cichero, Jayananda Singh Moirangthem, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Munmun Timothy Lugun, Pratik Prabhakar Chowdhary, Pritam Kotal, Rowilson Rodrigues Midfielders: Eduardo Moya Cantillo, Jeroen Lumu, Matias Mirabaje, Paulo Henrique Dias Da Cruz, Seityasen Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Vinit Rai Forwards: David Khamchin Ngaihte, Guyon Louis Ursmarus Fernandez, Kalu Uche, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Romeo Fernandes

FC Goa:

Head Coach: Sergio Lobera Rodriguez Goalkeepers: Bruno Rayan Colaco, Laxmikant Kattimani, Naveen Kumar Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Bruno Filipe Tavares Pinheiro, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Jovel Martins, Mohamed Ali, Narayan Das, Sergio Juste Marin, Seriton Benny Fernandes Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Anthony D’Souza, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardo Bedia Pelaez, Mandar Rao Dessai, Manuel Jesus Arana Rodriguez, Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, Mohammad Yasir, Pratesh Shirodkar, Pronay Halder Forwards: Adrian Colunga Perez, Ferran Corominas Telechea, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

