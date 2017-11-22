ISL 2017/18: Delhi Dynamos prevail 3-2 over FC Pune City in season opener

Paulinho Dias scored the first goal of the season for Delhi Dynamos from a measured cross by Lallianzuala Chhangte. (Source: ISL) Paulinho Dias scored the first goal of the season for Delhi Dynamos from a measured cross by Lallianzuala Chhangte. (Source: ISL)

Delhi Dynamos survived a late fightback from FC Pune City to prevail 3-2 in the first match of their ISL 2017/18 season. Lallianzuala Chhangte starred for last season’s semi-finalists, scoring a goal and assisting another. Chhangte set up the first goal that was scored by Paulinho Dias shortly after the second half began. Matias Mirabaje then doubled the Dynamos’ lead before Chhangte himself got one to make it three.

The first half featured a number of chances for both sides but both goalkeepers held their ground and it was goalless at half time. Chhangte sent a measured cross into the Pune box from the left after a neat passing move with Sena Ralte. Paulinho Dias and Dynamos skipper Kalu Uche went for the ball and it was the former that met it. He made no mistake and the ball was nestled in the back of the net. The Dynamos had a chance to double the lead just eight minutes later. A Pune defensive error allowed Chhangte to be one on one with the keeper but he ended up lobbing it past him and failed to hit the target. It was after this that Delhi thumped in two goals to put the game practically out of Pune’s reach.

But Pune’s new striker Emiliano Alfaro scored his debut goal to pull one back for the hosts almost immediately after Delhi’s third goal went in. But Pune’s second goal came only in the last minute of the match, by which time it was too little too late. Marcos Tebar scored the second connecting a low cross from the right by Marcelinho Delhi’s highest scorer last season. He could not do much against his former team. Dynamos have now beaten Pune four times in seven meetings. The rest have featured two draws and one win for Pune.

