Delhi Dynamos announce squad for I-League second division

Delhi Dynamos have announced their squad for the I-League second division.

The I-League second division is set to kick off on March 16, and Delhi Dynamos FC are one of the seven Indian Super League sides taking part in the competition, which will be played in two phases.

Dynamos have been grouped alongside Real Kashmir, Lonestar Kashmir, Hindustan FC, Delhi United and FC Pune City (reserves) in Group A.

There will be a total of three groups, with 18 teams in the preliminary phases and the winners from each group will move forward to the final phase while best second placed teams will also find a spot.

Delhi Dynamos reserves will be working under the tutelage of head coach Francisco Perez Lazaro, while Rajat Guha and Sandeep Alhan will be the two assistant coaches for the side.

Dynamos will play their first game of the season against Lonestar Kashmir on March 20 in Srinagar.

The squad:

Goalkeepers:Sukhadev Patil, Sneh Tyagi, Shayan Roy, Mohit Dhayal, Mukul Mohindra.

Defenders: Pradyuman Yadav, Kishan Singh Thongam, Moirangthem Jayananda Singh, Kuber Bisht, Amit Tudu, Nijwm Muchahary, Yagya Kapoor.

Midfielders: Happy Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Aaron Rodrigues, Shorya Baliyan, Dhruvmil Pandya, Uma Shankar, Sudipta Malakar, Surya Tirkey, Nonganba Singh, L Reuben.

Forwards: S Manchong, Mayank Deswal, Krishan Kumar.

