Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2017: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live TV coverage

Season 2 champions Chennaiyin FC would look to bounce back from their opening match defeat as they host NorthEast United FC in their second game of 2017 ISL. After going down 3-2 at the hands of FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC will look to register a win over NorthEast United, who have thus far never lost a game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. While NorthEast United, who have never managed to qualify for the knockout stage, come in after a 0-0 draw against debutants Jamshedpur FC.

Chennaiyin, who looked above par in their previous match, would want their strikers Jeje Lalpekhlua and Baoringdao Bodo to step up their game and help them get three points at home. On papers, hosts look a better side but NorthEast poses a chance to outplay them and continue their unbeaten run in Chennai.

When is the ISL 2017 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United?

The ISL 2017 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United will be played on Thursday, November 23.

What time is ISL 2017 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United?

The live broadcast of the match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United will start at 8:00 PM.

Which channel will air the ISL 2017 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United?

The match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL 2017 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United being played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. It is the home stadium of Chennaiyin FC.

How do I follow ISL 2017 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

