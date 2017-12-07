Chennaiyin FC vs ATK, ISL Live score: Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK in first half

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK, ISL Live score: ATK face a daunting match away to Chennaiyin FC on the back of some poor form. Chennaiyin FC vs ATK, ISL Live score: ATK face a daunting match away to Chennaiyin FC on the back of some poor form.

Chennaiyin FC take on ATK in the Indian Super League on Thursday. The two teams are the only ones to have managed to win the league title so far. Both sides lost their first matches this season but since then, their forms have been diametrically opposite. Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 3-0 after their defeat to FC Goa and then beat FC Pune City 1-0 away from home. Pune had thrashed ATK 4-1 in Kolkata just before that defeat to Chennaityin. Before that, they were held to a 0-0 draw by Kerala Blasters in their season opener. Catch live scores and updates of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK here.

ISL Live score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK:

ATK

Head Coach: Teddy Sheringham

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Jussi Albert Jaaskelainen, Kunzang Bhutia

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Melwin Fernandes, Jordi Figueras Montel, Keegan Pereira, Mohanraj Nalappan, Prabir Das, Thomas Joseph Thorpe

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Carl Paul Baker, Conor Thomas, Darren Caldeira, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Jose Egas dos Santos Branco, Ronald Singh, Rupert Lamlang

Forwards: Jayesh Rane, Njazi Kuqi, Robbie Keane, Robin Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Head Coach: John Gregory

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Shahin Lal Meloli

Defenders: Dhanachandra Singh, Fulganco Cardozo, Henrique Sereno Fonseca, Inigo Calderon Zapateria, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Keenan Almeida, Mailson Alves, Sanjay Balmuchu

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Francisco Fernandes, Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jaime Gavilan Martinez, Raphael Augusto, Rene Mihelic, Thoi Singh Khangembam

Forwards: Baoringdao Bodo, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jude Ikechukwu Nworuh, Mohammed Rafi

