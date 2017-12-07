Chennaiyin FC vs ATK, ISL Live score: Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK in first half

Chennaiyin FC take on ATK in the Indian Super League on Thursday. The two teams are the only ones to have managed to win the league title so far. Both sides lost their first matches this season but since then, their forms have been diametrically opposite. Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 3-0 after their defeat to FC Goa and then beat FC Pune City 1-0 away from home. Pune had thrashed ATK 4-1 in Kolkata just before that defeat to Chennaityin. Before that, they were held to a 0-0 draw by Kerala Blasters in their season opener. Catch live scores and updates of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK here.
ATK
Head Coach: Teddy Sheringham
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Jussi Albert Jaaskelainen, Kunzang Bhutia
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Melwin Fernandes, Jordi Figueras Montel, Keegan Pereira, Mohanraj Nalappan, Prabir Das, Thomas Joseph Thorpe
Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Carl Paul Baker, Conor Thomas, Darren Caldeira, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Jose Egas dos Santos Branco, Ronald Singh, Rupert Lamlang
Forwards: Jayesh Rane, Njazi Kuqi, Robbie Keane, Robin Singh
Chennaiyin FC
Head Coach: John Gregory
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Shahin Lal Meloli
Defenders: Dhanachandra Singh, Fulganco Cardozo, Henrique Sereno Fonseca, Inigo Calderon Zapateria, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Keenan Almeida, Mailson Alves, Sanjay Balmuchu
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Francisco Fernandes, Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jaime Gavilan Martinez, Raphael Augusto, Rene Mihelic, Thoi Singh Khangembam
Forwards: Baoringdao Bodo, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jude Ikechukwu Nworuh, Mohammed Rafi
