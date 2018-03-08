Latest News

Bengaluru to host ISL 2018 final instead of Kolkata

The Indian Super League (ISL) football final has been shifted from Kolkata to Bengaluru, the organisers announced on Thursday.

By: PTI | Published: March 8, 2018 11:38 pm
Bengaluru FC, tc sports club, asian football confederation, afc cup, afc cup 2018, afc cup fixtures, bengaluru fc fixtures, football news, indian express Bengaluru will now host the final of ISL 2018. (Source: ISL)
Related News

The Indian Super League (ISL) football final has been shifted from Kolkata to Bengaluru, the organisers announced on Thursday.

“Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced shift of venue for Hero Indian Super League 2017/18 final from Kolkata to Bengaluru,” a media release said.

“The grand finale will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 8 pm onwards”, the release added.

Four teams – debutants Bengaluru FC, who topped the league stage, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City are contesting the two-legged semi finals.

The first leg of the first semi-final between BFC and Pune had ended in a goalless draw at Pune’s Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi yesterday.

FC Goa are playing against Chennaiyin FC in the first leg of the second semi-final on Saturday at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
Suresh Raina batted as if he was never out of side 