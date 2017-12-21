Jamshedpur FC beat Bengaluru FC 1-0: As it happened

ISL Live score, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Bengaluru FC will be looking to get back to winning ways. (Source: ISL) ISL Live score, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Bengaluru FC will be looking to get back to winning ways. (Source: ISL)

Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League on Thursday. It is a match that would not have existed until last season and is the first time that the new ISL newcomers are facing each other. Bengaluru FC started the season off to a flyer, winning all of their home matches but a defeat in their away match to FC Goa and at home to Chennaiyin has led to them losing the top spot. Even then Bengaluru have enjoyed one of the better starts to the season, something that can’t be said about Jamshedpur FC. They have won just one of their five opening matches. Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Live ISL 2017/18 score:

Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Andre Bikey, Tiri (C), Shouvik Ghosh, Trindade Goncalves, Mehtab Hossain, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Kervens Belfort

Jamshedpur FC: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Subhasish Bose, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Edu Garcia, Miku, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

