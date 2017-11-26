ISL 2017-18, Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos Live score: Bengaluru FC look to continue winning start against Delhi Dynamos

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos, ISL 2017/18 Live: Both the teams looking for their second win of the season. Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos, ISL 2017/18 Live: Both the teams looking for their second win of the season.

Bengaluru FC will look to register their second win as they host Delhi Dynamos after a flying start to their Indian Super League debut with a 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC. Both Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos come off on the back of impressive wins. The debutants Bengaluru looked at ease in their first game of the tournament. While BFC are placed third in points-table for better goal performance, Delhi are at the fourth position. Delhi Dynamos collected three points in their opening game against FC Pune City, defeating the hosts 3-2. The match against Delhi might be the first test of Bengaluru’s defense in the league. All eyes will be on India captain Sunil Chhetri while Delhi can count on the services of Gabriel Cichero for their second win in the season.

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos, ISL 2017-18 Live:

Line ups:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Rahul Bheke, Juan Gonzalez, John Johnson, Harmanjot Khabra, Lenny Rodrigues, Erik Paartalu, Edu Garcia, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Miku Fedor

Subs: Abhra, Subhasish, Nishu, Zuala, Alwyn, Toni, Braulio

Delhi Dynamos FC: Albino Gomes, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Gabriel Cichero, Pratik Chowdhary, Pritam Kotal, Matias Mirabaje, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Paulinho Dias, Guyon Louis Ursmarus Fernandez, Kalu Uche

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd