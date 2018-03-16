Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch ISL 2018 final match, TV channel, live streaming

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru FC are the favourites to clinch the trophy. (Source: ISL) Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru FC are the favourites to clinch the trophy. (Source: ISL)

Bengaluru FC, even before the start of the Indian Super League season, were touted to be the favourites to clinch the trophy. Now the side led by Sunil Chhetri are in the final and will host Chennaiyin FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday hoping to lift their maiden ISL title. The side can take confidence in the fact that their skipper is in red hot form after scoring a hat-trick at home against FC Pune City in the second leg of the semifinal. But Chennai, who clinched a 3-0 victory over FC Goa to enter the finals, will also feel a surge of energy with their form of late. The advantage though will be with Bengaluru due to the home crowd advantage.

When is the ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

The ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Saturday, March 17.

What time is ISL final match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

The live broadcast of the ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which channel will air the ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

The ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC being played?

The ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I follow the ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live online?

The ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC can be live streamed on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

