ISL 2018 Final Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: Mailson provides equaliser to Chennaiyin FC

After almost a five-month-long tournament, it is finally the time for the Indian Super League 2018 final. Bengaluru FC, who were touted to be the favourites even before the start of the season, have reached the final and booked a clash of the South, against Jeje Lalpekhua-led Chennaiyin FC. The side led by Sunil Chhetri were at the top of the table in the group stage and booked their ticket to the final by defeating FC Pune City by 3-1 in their home ground of Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The final is at the same ground, and they will feel confident to go on against Chennaiyin FC in the final. Chhetri, who scored a hat-trick in the semifinal, is in good form and could be the key player for the home side. Chennaiyin FC, who also defeated FC Goa by 3-0 in the semis, though are not an easy opponent for Bengaluru. If the home side win this, they will become the first club in India to win both I-league and ISL in their maiden season. Catch all Live score and update of the ISL 2018 final between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2018 Live Streaming: The Live broadcast of ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 8:00 PM IST. The ISL 2018 final will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. You can also live stream the ISL 2018 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com

