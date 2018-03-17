ISL 2018 Final Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: Mailson provides equaliser to Chennaiyin FC

After almost a five-month-long tournament, it is finally the time for the Indian Super League 2018 final. Bengaluru FC, who were touted to be the favourites even before the start of the season, have reached the final and booked a clash of the South, against Jeje Lalpekhua-led Chennaiyin FC. The side led by Sunil Chhetri were at the top of the table in the group stage and booked their ticket to the final by defeating FC Pune City by 3-1 in their home ground of Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The final is at the same ground, and they will feel confident to go on against Chennaiyin FC in the final. Chhetri, who scored a hat-trick in the semifinal, is in good form and could be the key player for the home side. Chennaiyin FC, who also defeated FC Goa by 3-0 in the semis, though are not an easy opponent for Bengaluru. If the home side win this, they will become the first club in India to win both I-league and ISL in their maiden season. Catch all Live score and update of the ISL 2018 final between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.
Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2018 Live Streaming: The Live broadcast of ISL final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 8:00 PM IST. The ISL 2018 final will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. You can also live stream the ISL 2018 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com
Nelson is the first player to earn the yellow card in the final. A push on Udanta earns him a spot in the referee's book.
Chennaiyin FC have equalized. A brilliant header by Mailson Alves from a corner to level the scores. This game is providing all the excitement in the opening minutes.
Early strike for Bengaluru FC. A brilliant header from Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru ahead in the match. What a cross by Udanta Kumam and Sunil Chhetri finishes.
KICK OFF! Pre-match nerves and handshakes are done away with and we are underway. Bengaluru on the offensive from the word go. They have the massive home support behind them. It's rocking at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
It all boils down to this.
Bengaluru FC: Sandhu; Bheke, Juanan, Boithang Haokip, Erik Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (C)
Subs: Lathuammawia Ralte, Nishu Kumar, Alwyn George, Toni Dovale, Daniel Segovia, Victor Perez, Zohmingliana Ralte
Chennaiyin FC: Karanjith Singh, Inigo Calderon, Mailson Alves, Henrique Sereno, Jerry Larinzuala, Dhanpal Ganesh, Bikramjit Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhkua
Subs: Pawan Kumar, Anirush Thapa, Jaine Gavilan, Rene Mihelic, Thoi Singh, Jude Nworuh, Mohammed Rafi
"It is a game where if we score first, they have a mountain to climb. There has got to be a winner on the day. Both teams probably have to be a little bit more attack-minded. With the quality of the two teams, I think we will have a winner (without extra time and penalties).”
"For a club, which had won four trophies in four years, to come into a new league wasn't easy. It is the most important game of my life. In our team, the mantra is simple, we play for the team. In our team, we look forward to key performances and that is probably why we have done well."
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ISL 2018 final. It's Bengaluru FC taking Chennaiyin FC in the summit clash at Kanteerava stadium, Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC need to beat Chennaiyin on Saturday to become the only team to win both I-League and ISL titles in their first season. However, Chennaiyin were one of the two teams that defeated them at home this season and were the only team to score more than one goal at Bengaluru’s home.