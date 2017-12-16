ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC eye win over Chennaiyin FC to maintain lead

Bengaluru have garnered 12 points by scoring 13 goals from five matches with one loss. (Source: ISL) Bengaluru have garnered 12 points by scoring 13 goals from five matches with one loss. (Source: ISL)

Bengaluru FC will be eager to continue their winning run and consolidate their position at the top when they take on a defensive Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match on Sunday. Bengaluru have garnered 12 points by scoring 13 goals from five matches with one loss, while Chennai are placed third with nine points in five matches after having lost two matches.

The hosts are coming into the game with loads of confidence as they won their last two away matches, beating NorthEast United (1-0) and Pune FC (3-1).

However, Bengaluru coach Albert Roca would not take Chennai lightly as the rival team is good at scoring goals from set-piece situations.

Bengaluru, who are also adept in set-piece situations, would look to test Chennai defense, especially with Miku being the cynosure of the strike force. He has scored six goals so far, two of them coming against Mumbai.

Much also is expected from star striker Emiliano Alfaro and captain Sunil Chhetri, who has scored two goals this season.

Roca would also like to bank on the in-form Udanta Singh to create chances in the midfield.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was suspended for two matches after receiving a red card against FC Goa, will lend solidity to the hosts’ last line of defence.

Meanwhile, Chennai are coming into the match on the back of a 0-1 loss to Mumbai FC.

Chennai head coach John Gregory would hope star player Jeje Lalpekhlua leads the attack well, especially after scoring a brace in one of the matches.

He would also want to see Raphael Augusto and Henrique Sereno wear the goal-scoring boots, the latter being a dangerous proposition at set pieces.

Chennai have been defensively solid since conceding three goals in one half in their opening match against FC Goa. Since then, they have conceded three goals in four games, with resistance coming from the feet of Mailson Alves, Henrique Sereno, Inigo Calderon and Dhanpal Ganesh.

