ATK suffer humiliating defeat at home, lose to FC Pune City by 1-4: As it happened

Marcelinho scored a brace while Emiliano Alfaro and Rohit Kumar added a goal each. Marcelinho scored a brace while Emiliano Alfaro and Rohit Kumar added a goal each.

ATK had a dull start to their Indian Super League 2017-18 campaign. In the opening game against Kerala Blasters, the side led by manager Teddy Sheringham failed to have a shot on target and the match ended at 0-0 stalemate. Now, with Pune City FC visiting the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, the home side would look to get their points table ticking with a win. Pune saw a 3-2 defeat last week at the hands of Delhi Dynamos at home which would be hurting their morale traveling to football frenzy town of Kolkata. But the side can take confidence from the fact that they managed to get two goals back after going down 3-0 against Delhi. Goals from Emiliano Alfaro and Marcos Tebar would probably put them in contention for a spot in the team. The attacking duo of Kean Lewis and Marcelinho would also likely to feature in playing XI today. For ATK, Eugeneson Lyngdoh along with Darren Caldeira are likely to take control of the midfield while Robin Singh could get his first start of the season after a strong 30-minute performance in the first game.

ATK vs Pune City, ISL 2017-18 Live

Teams:

ATK: Debjit Majumder (GK), Prabir Das, Jordi Figueras Montel (C), Thomas Joseph Thorpe, Keegan Pereira, Hitesh Sharma, Conor Thomas, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jose Egas Dos Branco, Bipin Singh, Njazi Kuqi

FC Pune City: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Rafael Lopez, Gurtej Singh, Diego Carlos, Marcos Tebar, Rohit Kumar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Baljit Sahni, Marcelinho (C), Emiliano Alfaro

Subs: Vishal Kaith, Adil Khan, Jonatan Lucca, Ajay Singh, Kean Lewis, Damir Grgic, Harpreet Singh.

