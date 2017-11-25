ATK vs FC Pune City, ISL 2017/18: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live TV coverage

ISL Live Streaming: Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season. ISL Live Streaming: Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.

Football returns to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan a month after Kolkata hosted FIFA U-17 World Cup final. ATK host FC Pune City in their first home match of Indian Super League 2017/18 season. Defending champions ATK’s opening match was against Kerala Blasters which ended in a draw. On the other hand, FC Pune City had a poor start to the season after going down 3-2 to Delhi Dynamos in their opening game. Jewel Raja is likely to remain on the sidelines after being substituted a minute into the game with an injury. ATK’s Carl Becker is also out due to injury.

When is the ISL 2017/18 match between ATK and FC Pune City?

The ISL match between ATK and FC Pune City will be played on Sunday, November 26.

What time is ISL 2017/18 match between ATK and FC Pune City?

The live broadcast of the match between ATK and FC Pune City will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which channel will air the ISL 2017/18 match between ATK and FC Pune City?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL 2017/18 match between ATK and FC Pune City being played?

The match between ATK and FC Pune City will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

How do I follow ISL 2017 match between ATK and FC Pune City live online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

